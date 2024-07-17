Russian stock indices switch to decline after opening of trading on Moscow Exchange

MOSCOW, July 17. /TASS/. The Russian stock indices are declining after growth at the opening of trading, the yuan-to-ruble rate continues to grow, according to data from the Moscow Exchange.

As of 10:15 a.m. Moscow time, the MOEX index had dropped to 2,942.38 points (-0.08%), the RTS index was at 1,049.91 points (-0.06%).

In the meantime, the yuan-to-ruble rate rose by 1.4 kopecks, to 12,053 rubles.

As of 10:00 a.m. Moscow time, the MOEX index grew by 0.62% to 2,963.21 points, the RTS index wet up by 0.62% to 1,057.38 points. At the opening of trading on the Moscow Exchange, the yuan-to-ruble exchange rate rose by 1.1 kopecks compared to the closing level of previous trading and amounted to 12.05 rubles.

The Moscow Exchange suspended trading in the dollar and euro on June 13 due to US sanctions imposed against it and the National Clearing Center. To determine the dollar and euro exchange rates to the ruble, the Bank of Russia uses bank reports and information from over-the-counter trading.