Federation Council approves indexation of tobacco, alcohol excises

MOSCOW, July 10. /TASS/. The Federation Council, the upper house of the Russian parliament, approved indexation of excises on tobacco products for 2025-2027 at its meeting.

The norm is formalized as the amendment of the government to the second reading of the bill on adjustments of the fiscal system in Russia. Excises will be adjusted upward by the inflation level, Deputy Finance Minister Alexey Sazanov said earlier.

The tobacco excise (except the one used as a raw material for tobacco industry) will total 4,657 rubles ($52.21) per kg from January 1 to December 31, 2025; 4,843 rubles ($54.31) per kg from January 1 to December 31, 2026; and 5,037 rubles ($56.48) per kg from January 1 to December 31, 2027.

The excise on cigars will amount to 315 rubles ($3.6) per piece from January 1 to December 31, 2025; 328 rubles ($3.64) per piece from January 1 to December 31, 2026; and 341 rubles ($3.78) per piece from January 1 to December 31, 2027.

The excise on cigarettes and mouthpiece cigarettes will stand at 2,945 rubles ($33.67) per 1,000 pieces plus 16% of the estimated cost based on the maximal retail price but at least 4,000 rubles ($45.73) per 1,000 pieces from January 1 to December 31, 2025; 3,063 rubles ($33.8) per 1,000 pieces plus the estimated value from January 1 to December 31, 2026 but at least 4,160 rubles ($45.84) per 1,000 pieces; and 3,186 rubles ($35.11) per 1,000 pieces plus the estimated value from January 1 to December 31, 2027, but not lower than 4,326 rubles ($48.13) per 1,000 pieces.

The upper house also approved indexation of excises on alcoholic products. The ethyl alcohol excise will stand at 673 rubles ($7.54) per liter from January 1 to December 31, 2025, 700 rubles ($7.9) per liter from January 1 to December 31, 2026, and 728 rubles ($8.22) per liter from January 1 to December 31, 2027.