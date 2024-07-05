Aeroflot’s flight from Colombo delayed due to technical reasons — airport

NEW DELHI, July 5. /TASS/. The SU289 flight en route from Colombo to Moscow was delayed by 24 hours due to the identified technical fault of the airplane, the Bandaranaike International Airport in Colombo told TASS.

"The Aeroflot’s flight to Moscow was delayed for a day. As far as we know, its cause is technical problems. We do not know whether these problems were found during the flight from Moscow or after landing in our airport," an airport’s spokesperson said.

According to him, 245 passengers got stuck in Sri Lanka.

"We understand such situation creates considerable inconveniencies for tourists and for employees of the local airport. The flight was postponed until the morning of July 6. The airplane will be probably replaced," the spokesperson added.

An alternate aircraft will be directed to make the flight, Aeroflot said. "The departure of the SU289 Colombo - Moscow flight of July 5, 2024 is delayed due to a technical comment. An alternate airplane will be sent from Moscow to complete the flight," the airline said. Hotel accommodation, provision of drinks and food will be organized, Aeroflot added.