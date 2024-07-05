Russian stocks down as Friday trading opens, yuan up against ruble

MOSCOW, July 5. /TASS/. Russia’s stock market was down as Friday trading opened on Moscow Exchange, while the yuan exchange rate against the ruble strengthens, according to trading data.

As of 10:15 a.m. (07:15 a.m. GMT), the MOEX was down by 0.32% at 3,123.78 points, while the dollar-denominated RTS was down by 0.32% at 1,116.72 points. Meanwhile the yuan exchange rate was up by 5.3 kopecks at 12.043 rubles.

As of 10:00 a.m. (07:00 a.m. GMT), the MOEX Index was down by 0.06% at 3,131.87 points, while the RTS Index was also down by 0.06% at 1,119.61 points. The yuan exchange rate rose by 6.2 kopecks as Friday trading opened on the Moscow Exchange compared with previous closing to 12.05 rubles.

On June 12, the US Treasury imposed sanctions against the Moscow Exchange and the National Clearing Center, part of the Moscow Exchange group. In this regard, the Moscow Exchange announced that from June 13 it would suspend trading in the dollar and euro. The Bank of Russia announced that citizens and companies could buy and sell dollars and euros despite sanctions. The regulator will use bank reports and information from over-the-counter trading to determine the dollar and euro exchange rates to the ruble.