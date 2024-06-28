The Republic of the Congo and Russia to boost energy cooperation — Congolese president

MOSCOW, June 28. /TASS/. President of the Republic of the Congo Denis Sassou-Nguesso said that during his negotiations with Russian President Vladimir Putin they have agreed to boost cooperation in the energy sector.

"I believe that the conversation with President Putin showed a mutual will to strengthen cooperation not only in the field of personnel training, <...> but also set goals in the energy, electric power, hydropower, and nuclear energy sectors," the African leader said in an interview with the Rossiya-24 TV channel.

Sassou-Nguesso noted that the republic continues to follow the path of strengthening cooperation with Russia. According to him, the interaction between the two countries is not limited to energy and also includes the areas of agriculture and mining.

"We are moving forward and intend to go further and strengthen our cooperation," the Congolese leader said.

He pointed out that cooperation between Russia and the Republic of the Congo includes projects that are significant for the African country. Sassou-Nguesso said that at a coming meeting of the intergovernmental commission on economic, scientific, technological and trade interaction, which will be held in Moscow, decisions will be made on the construction of an oil pipeline from the seaport of Pointe Noire to the Congolese capital of Brazzaville, on the construction of a small hydroelectric power station in the country and placement of a veterinary laboratory for the production of livestock vaccines.

On June 27, negotiations between the presidents of Russia and the Republic of the Congo took place in the Kremlin. The leaders discussed the prospects for the development of Russian-Congolese relations in various areas, as well as issues on the regional and international agenda.