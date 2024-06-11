Russia welcomes Turkey’s interest to BRICS — Putin

MOSCOW, June 11. /TASS/. Russia hails Turkey’s interest to BRICS and supports its commitment to resolving common tasks together, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan.

"We welcome Turkey’s interest to BRICS’ activity. Naturally, we will support this commitment to and interest in being together with the countries of this association, being closer together, resolving common tasks," he said.

"The situation requires closer cooperation, especially between the countries of the region we are part of so that we can be more effective in all areas," Putin said, adding that he means consolidated efforts both from the point of view of ensuring security and from the point of view of coordinating actions in the global arena. "Everything I have just cited is among our priorities," he stressed.