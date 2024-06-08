Products from Republika Srpska will appear in Russian stores after SPIEF — Dodik

ST. PETERSBURG, June 8. /TASS/. Products and wine from Republika Srpska may appear in Russian stores after the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), President Milorad Dodik said in an interview with TASS on the sidelines of SPIEF.

"There are many parties here who are interested in products from the Republika Srpska, including wine. Our representatives from specialized agencies are working on it. We are completely open to this idea. Companies are interacting and cooperating with each other. We will continue to support these efforts," he said.

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) is held on June 5-8. This year’s theme will be "The Formation of New Areas of Growth as the Cornerstone of a Multipolar World." SPIEF is organized by the Roscongress Foundation. TASS is the information partner of the event.