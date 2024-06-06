Telegram launches currency for in-app purchases

MOSCOW, June 6. /TASS/. Telegram has launched the internal currency named Stars, co-founder of the social network Pavel Durov said.

"With Telegram Stars, mini apps can now accept payments for digital services using the simplest payment method possible - in-app purchases on Android and iOS," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

Apple and Google will charge a 30% fee when buying the currency but Telegram will subsidize advertisements purchased using Starts, making possible to reduce the fee almost to zero.

Mini app developers will be able to withdraw the currency via the Fragment platform to the Toncoin cryptocurrency.