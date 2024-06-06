Russia redirects around 80% of export of energy resources to friendly markets — Novak

ST. PETERSBURG, June 6. /TASS/. Russia redirected around 80% of its export of energy resources to friendly markets over the past two years, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"An important area mentioned by the president is connected with diversification of export supplies. This task was addressed over the past two years. I would like to note that around 80% of Russian energy resources were redirected to our friendly markets, mainly Asian-Pacific, African, Latin American countries," he said.

The diversification strategy is developing successfully, Novak noted, adding that Russia implements projects on developing infrastructure capacities in all directions.

