Russian economic growth reaching 5.4% in Q1 2024 — Putin

ST. PETERSBURG, June 5. /TASS/. The growth rate of the Russian economy stood at 5.4% in the first quarter of this year, President Vladimir Putin said at the meeting with heads of international news agencies organized by TASS.

"In the first quarter of this year, Russian economic growth totaled 5.4%," the head of state said.

Russia will invest resources in its technological independence, the President noted.

"Niches taken by our producers and further steps to develop niches left by Western producers, and growth on that basis nevertheless have certain constraints," Putin said.

"We understand this and the technological independence is one of main goals among our development goals, strategic targets we set for ourselves," he added.