Brent prices below $78 per barrel at ICE, first time since February 6 — market data

MOSCOW, June 4. /TASS/. Brent oil futures with delivery in August dropped below $78 a barrel on the London-based ICE for the first time since February 6, according to trading data.

According to the exchange data as of 04:22 a.m. Moscow time (01:22 a.m. GMT), the Brent price decreased by 0.13%, to $77.99 per barrel.

By 04:43 a.m. Moscow time (01:43 a.m. GMT) Brent price accelerated the decline and was $77.81 (-0.31%). Meanwhile, futures for WTI crude oil with the settlement in July fell by 0.57% to $73.65 per barrel.