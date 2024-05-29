Annual inflation in Russia gearing up to 8.07% over week — Economy Ministry

MOSCOW, May 29. /TASS/. Annual inflation in Russia accelerated from 8.03% a week earlier to 8.07% from May 21 to 27, the Ministry of Economic Development said in its price review.

"Inflation in the consumer market slowed down to 0.1% over the week from May 21 to 27, 2024; price growth rates stood at 8.07% year on year," the ministry informed.

"In the food sector, the price change amounted to 0.08% during the reporting week. Deflation fruits and vegetables continued; price growth rates slowed down to 0.12% for the other foods. In the nonfood segment, the price hiked geared down to 0.05%: the rise in prices for domestic cars stopped and the price appreciation for medications became lower. In the services sector, inflation was 0.29% amid the price change for domestic airfare," the ministry informed.