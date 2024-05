MOSCOW, May 29. /TASS/. The MOEX index rose by 0.15% to 3,307.76 points and the RTS index decreased by 0.34% to 1,170.81 points at the opening of the trading session on Wednesday.

As of 10:24 Moscow time, the MOEX index started to decline and reached 3,291.03 points (-0.36%), while the RTS index amounted to 1,165.82 points (-0.76%).

At the same time, the dollar increased by 0.39% to 88.92 rubles, the euro was at 96.56 rubles (+0.13%), and the yuan increased by 0.3% to 12.22 rubles.