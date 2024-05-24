MOEX index falls below 3,400 points, first time since April 5

MOSCOW, May 24. /TASS/. The MOEX index fell below 3,400 points on Friday for the first time since April 5.

As of 14:23 Moscow time, the MOEX index decreased by 1.26% to 3,399.42 points. By 14:38 Moscow time, the MOEX index slowed down its decline and was at the level of 3,402.55 points (-1.17%), while the RTS index fell by 0.73% to 1,196.1 points.

At the opening of the trading session, the MOEX index stood at 3,438.65 points (-0.12%) and the RTS dollar index rose to 1,205.71 points (+0.07%).

As of 14:38 Moscow time, the dollar fell to 89.62 rubles (-0.44%), the euro - to 97.1 rubles (-0.53%), and the yuan lost 0.67% and reached 12.31 rubles.