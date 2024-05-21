Over half of Russian companies will use domestic software by year end — Prime Minister

NIZHNY NOVGOROD, May 21. /TASS/. More than half of Russian companies will switch to using domestic software by the end of the year, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said speaking at the plenary session of the 9th conference "Digital Industry of Industrial Russia" (CIPR).

"By December, over half of all companies will use domestic software to organize their activities. Although two years ago there were a little more than a third," he said.

Mishustin stressed that over four years, sales of Russian software have more than doubled, and ready-made package solutions have increased fivefold.

According to him, organizations in the electric power industry, oil and gas industry, general mechanical engineering and aircraft manufacturing are actively switching to them, but pharmaceutical production and shipbuilding are still lagging behind.

The Prime Minister recalled that the government, on behalf of the head of state, provides comprehensive assistance to the IT sector, which includes a preferential income tax rate, reduced insurance premium rates, separate preferences for employees and more.

"All this brought positive changes," Mishustin said.