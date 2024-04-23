Russia eyes ports construction in Tanzania, Senegal for exports — Industry Ministry

TASHKENT, April 23. /TASS/. Russia is considering creation of ports to organize the cargo flow of domestic goods to African countries, department director of the Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade Roman Chekushov told TASS at the "Innoprom. Central Asia" international industrial exhibition.

"There are several projects for Africa that should be implemented in the near time. One of them is to create a port in an African nation for the entry of Russian products, for cargo flow organization. Several countries are viewed now to create such ports. This is because we are interested in entering from the eastern side - such countries as Tanzania, for example," the official said.

"The entry from the western side is interesting for us - we are working with Senegal in the first instance in the west, the largest cargo traffic from the Russian Federation is there and they know Russian products, so this is fairly logical," Chekushov said.

Two main points, Algeria and Egypt, are considered in the north, he added.