Rusal board of directors to discuss 2023 dividend payout on May 16

MOSCOW, May 3. /TASS/. The Board of Directors of Rusal intends to discuss the payment of final dividends for 2023 at a meeting that will take place on May 16, the Russian aluminum producer said in a statement posted on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

Earlier, the majority of Rusal shareholders voted against payment of interim dividends for 9M 2023. It was also decided not to pay final dividends in 2022. The company paid interim dividends for 1H 2022 in the amount of $302 mln.

Rusal is the largest aluminum producer outside of China and the only primary aluminum producer in Russia. En+ Group founded by Oleg Deripaska is the largest shareholder of Rusal with a share of 56.88%. SUAL Partners holds 25.52% of shares, while free float stands at 17.59%.