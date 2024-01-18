China looks forward to expanding economic ties with Russia — authorities

BEIJING, January 18. /TASS/. The Chinese government will try to keep the positive trend in trade and investment relations going with Russia, official spokesperson of China's Ministry of Commerce He Yadong said.

"The Ministry of Commerce together with the relevant authorities will endeavor to implement the important consensus reached by leaders of the two countries. We will strengthen the positive dynamics in Sino-Russian trade and investment cooperation," the spokesperson said at a briefing.

The official was optimistic about bilateral economic interaction, noting its "continuing steady development." Beijing intends to expand interaction with Moscow in such areas as digital commerce, he noted.

China is interested in jointly promoting projects with Russia in e-commerce and other promising areas, the spokesperson said. China plans to increase the level of cross-border communications with Russia, strengthen ties between companies and regions of the two countries, and "enrich the substance of Sino-Russian trade and economic cooperation," he added.

Trade turnover between China and Russia surged by 26.3% in 2023, reaching a record $240.11 bln, China’s Main Customs Administration said last week.