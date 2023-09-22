Kremlin sees no progress on grain deal

MOSCOW, September 22. /TASS/. There is no progress in terms of fulfilling Russian conditions for renewing the grain deal, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"No, there is no progress yet," he said.

The grain deal expired on July 17 after being in effect for one year. Russian President Vladimir Putin said earlier that the terms of the deal with regard to Russia were not implemented despite the UN's efforts, as Western countries were not going to fulfill their promises. He pointed out that the West exported most Ukrainian grain to its own states, and the main goal of the deal, which is supplies of grain to the countries in need, was never realized. Nevertheless, Moscow said that it was ready to promptly return to the grain deal, but the part pertaining to Russia should be implemented.