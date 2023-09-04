Russian stocks up as Monday trading opens

MOSCOW, September 4. /TASS/. Russia’s stock market went up as Monday trading opened on Moscow Exchange as the MOEX Index rose by 0.34% to 3,242.49 points, while the RTS Index added 0.34% to 1,058.97 points, according to trading data as of 10:00 a.m. Moscow time.

As of 10:14 a.m., the MOEX Index was up by 0.41% at 3,244.54 points, while the RTS was up by 0.39% at 1,059.54 points.

Meanwhile, the dollar exchange rate was up by 0.36% at 96.43 rubles, the euro was up by 0.03% at 104.18 rubles, while the yuan was up by 0.01% at 13.265 rubles.