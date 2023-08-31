Vnukovo Airport operates normally with restrictions lifted

MOSCOW, August 31. /TASS/. Vnukovo Airport is operating normally, all flight restrictions have been lifted, the airport's press service told reporters.

Earlier, the work of Vnukovo Airport was temporarily limited due to "reasons beyond the control of the airport", and some flights were diverted to other airports.

"At 9:02 a.m. Moscow time, all restrictions on the reception and release of aircraft were lifted. Vnukovo International Airport is operating in a normal mode," the press service said.

According to the data of the online board, over 40 flights to Moscow’s Vnukovo and Domodedovo Airports have been delayed. As of 7:15 a.m. Moscow time, more than 20 arriving flights were suspended. Two departing flights - to Pskov and Sochi - were also delayed.

According to the online service Flightradar, the average time of flight delays at Vnukovo Airport was 44 minutes.

Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry said that air defense systems had destroyed a Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicle over the territory of the Voskresensky district of the Moscow Region. Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said that according to preliminary data, there were no casualties or damage. Vnukovo Airport was closed for arrivals and departures from 5:21 a.m. Moscow time.