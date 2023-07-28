Uralchem plans to significantly boost volume of Africa-bound fertilizer supplies — CEO

MOSCOW, July 28. /TASS/. Top Russian fertilizer producer Uralchem plans to expand the volume of deliveries to African customers by a factor of ten, but the ambitious plan will take time to execute, CEO Dmitry Konyaev said on air in a Rossiya-24 TV live broadcast from the Russia-Africa Summit in St. Petersburg.

"We would like to scale up deliveries to Africa by about ten times. Still, this will require time [to carry out]," the top chemicals executive said.

Uralchem has supplied 2.5 mln metric tons of fertilizers to African countries over the past five years, Konyaev added.