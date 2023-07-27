New standards of Russia’s oil and gas equipment to be developed for Africa

ST. PETERSBURG, July 27. /TASS/. Russia and African countries may develop joint standards for oil and gas equipment supplied from Russia to the region, Russian Energy Minister Nikolay Shulginov said in an interview with TASS on the eve of the Russia-Africa summit.

"The technological partnership between Russia and Africa that was frozen in post-Soviet times, is becoming relevant again now. I believe that it is a very promising market, and I see huge prospects both in modernization and construction of generating facilities and in geological exploration, the construction of pipelines. The joint development of standards for oil and gas equipment may become a separate direction," he said.

The second Russia-Africa summit is taking place in the Russian city of St. Petersburg on July 27-28, with an economic and humanitarian forum being held concurrently. This time, same as in 2019 when the first such summit was held in Sochi, the motto is 'For Peace, Security, and Development.' Roscongress Foundation is the organizer of the event. TASS is the photo hosting agency and information partner of the summit and the forum, and it also holds the second Russia-Africa media forum.