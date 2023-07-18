Rosatom expects construction license for Al Dabaa NPP unit 4 by year-end — CEO

CAIRO, July 18. /TASS/. Rosatom expects to receive a permit to build the fourth power generating unit of the El Dabaa nuclear power plant (NPP) under construction in Egypt by the end of this year, CEO of the Russian state nuclear corporation Aleksey Likhachev said on Tuesday during the visit to the NPP site.

"Construction of first three units of the El Dabaa NPP is fully in line with the schedule. Preparatory activities are underway on the site of the fourth power generating unit. We expect receiving a license for construction of the fourth unit from the Egyptian supervisory authority - the Egyptian Nuclear and Radiological Regulatory Authority by the end of this year. Then we will be able to pour first concrete, which will mean the start of the primary phase of the fourth [unit] construction," Likhachev said.

"The delegation completed a walk-around of the NPP site construction to check the status of efforts underway, visited the seaport built for the future plant and listened to reports on construction progress at power generating units 1, 2, and 3 and on preparatory activities at the fourth power generating unit in the light of future pouring of first concrete," the state corporation told TASS.