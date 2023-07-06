Dollar up to over 92 rubles on Moscow Exchange

MOSCOW, July 6. /TASS/. The dollar exchange rate exceeded 92 rubles on the Moscow Exchange for the first time since March 28, 2022, and the euro surpassed 100 rubles, for the first time since March 29, 2022, according to the trading data.

As of 7:20 a.m. Moscow time, the dollar grew by 1.29%, trading at 92.17 rubles. As of 7:23 a.m. Moscow time, the euro was 100.31 rubles (+1.33%).

By 7:30 a.m. Moscow time, the dollar grew further up to 92.32 rubles (+1.46%) while the euro was 99.88 rubles (+0.89%).