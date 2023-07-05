Macroeconomic data giving rise to optimism — Kremlin

MOSCOW, July 5. /TASS/. Current data on the dynamics of macroeconomic indicators presented by Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin at the meeting with President Vladimir Putin encourage optimism, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters this Wednesday.

"[Prime Minister Mikhail] Mishustin reported fairly comfortable macroeconomic trends to the head of state, provided new data on growth rates and inflation, which are fairly impressive in the current situation and give rise to optimism," Peskov said.

Russia’s economy is stably recovering, with GDP growth having reached 0.6% in the first five months of this year, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said at the meeting with President Vladimir Putin earlier.