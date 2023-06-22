Russia's international reserves rise by $1.8 bln over week to $587.5 bln

MOSCOW, June 22. /TASS/. Russia’s international reserves as of June 16, 2023, amounted to $587.5 bln, rising by $1.8 bln over the week, according to the Bank of Russia.

"The volume of international reserves as of June 16 amounted to $587.5 bln, having increased over the week by $1.8 bln or 0.3%, mainly due to a positive revaluation," the regulator said in a statement.

As of June 9, the volume of reserves reached $585.7 bln.

Russia’s international reserves are highly liquid foreign assets available with the Bank of Russia and the Russian government. They comprise foreign currency, Special Drawing Rights (SDRs), a reserve position in the International Monetary Fund and monetary gold.

Following the onset of Moscow’s special military operation in Ukraine Western countries slapped sanctions against the Bank of Russia. Apart from freezing Russia’s gold and foreign currency reserves, all transactions related to management of the regulator’s reserves and assets, as well as transactions with any legal entity, organization or body acting on behalf or at the direction of the Bank of Russia, were prohibited.