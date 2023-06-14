En+, China Energy to tap hard coal deposit

MOSCOW, June 14. /TASS/. En+ Group and China Energy Investment Corporation will jointly develop the Zashulanskoe hard coal deposit to achieve production of five million metric tons of steam coal per year by the end of 2027, the Russian energy company said.

Investments will comprise development of an open coal pit, infrastructure and a motor way, creation of the Gyrshelun-Ugolnaya private railway station, and acquisition of machinery and equipment.

Companies will also study the potential of increasing electricity exports from Russia to China along existing power transmission lines, with priority assigned to hydropower generation, En+ Group said.