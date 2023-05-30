Gazprom CEO, Energy Minister of Uzbekistan discuss Russian gas supplies

MOSCOW, May 30. /TASS/. Gazprom CEO Alexey Miller and Minister of Energy of Uzbekistan Zhurabek Mirzamakhmudov discussed deliveries of Russian gas to the country, the company said on Tuesday.

"Alexey Miller and Minister of Energy of Uzbekistan Zhurabek Mirzamakhmudov held a working meeting. The parties discussed the future course of cooperation, particularly Russian gas supplies to Uzbekistan," the statement said.

Gazprom and Ministry of Energy of Uzbekistan signed a roadmap for gas industry cooperation in January 2023.

Earlier in April Mirzamakhmudov said that gas supplies from Russia for Uzbekistan are planned via the Central Asia-Center gas pipeline.

In November 2022, Russia proposed to formation of a "tripartite gas union" to Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan in order to coordinate the three nations’ commercial interests in this sector. The energy ministries of Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan inked a cooperation plan with Gazprom in January 2023.