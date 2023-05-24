‘Collapse’ scenario for Russian economy to fall through — Putin

MOSCOW, May 24. /TASS/. The scenario suggesting a collapse of the Russian economy will obviously fall through, President Vladimir Putin said at a plenary session of the second Eurasian Economic Forum on Wednesday.

Both Russian and international experts currently project GDP growth in Russia in their forecasts, he noted.

"The numbers speak for themselves. Despite major crisis developments in the global economy and trade, considerable geopolitical risks and the factor of uncertainty, total GDP of member states of the Eurasian [Economic] Union contracted in 2022, though it contracted by 1.6%, while certain experts <…> projected an absolutely different scenario, a collapse scenario," the president said.

"Nothing of the kind is happening, has not happened and will obviously not happen," Putin stressed.

Figures provided by international organizations point to the so-called descending trend of development of still quite powerful centers of global economy, he noted.