Russian Export Center working on new support tools

SHANGHAI, May 24. /TASS/. The Russian Export Center (REC) is working on new support tools for businessmen desirous to enter the Chinese market and plans to intensify the strategic partnership with the business community of China in this year, managing director of REC Tatiana An told TASS on Wednesday.

"The Russian Export Center plans this year to strengthen the vector of the strategic partnership with representatives of Chinese business circles through various events and with assistance of the representative office of REC in China. The market of China is highly promising for Russian goods and the Russian Export Center is developing new support tools and perfecting already existing ones, for our exporters to be able to integrate and launch sales quicker," she said.