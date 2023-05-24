Governors of Central Banks of Iran, Russia discuss bilateral payments

MOSCOW, May 24. /TASS/. Governor of the Central Bank of Iran Mohammad Reza Farzin and chairperson of the Bank of Russia Elvira Nabiullina prepared an operating roadmap for development of the system of bilateral payments during the meeting in Tehran.

"I had a good and fruitful meeting with my counterpart from Russia Elvira Nabiullina. We reached a serious consensus on development of currency relations and we prepared an operating roadmap on its basis," Farzin tweeted on Wednesday.

The use of national currencies in relations between the two countries and the buildup of the bilateral settlements system are part of this roadmap, he noted.