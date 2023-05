MOSCOW, May 24. /TASS/. The MOEX index rose by 0.08% to 2,643.73 points and the RTS index - by 0.14% to 1,039.42 points at the opening of the trading session on Wednesday.

As of 10:38 Moscow time, the MOEX index added 0.02%, reaching 2,642.07 points and the RTS index reached 1,040.48 points (+0.24%).

At the same time, the dollar fell by 0.18% to 79.99 rubles, the euro - by 0.5% to 86.27 rubles, and the yuan lost 0.13%, reaching 11.32 rubles.