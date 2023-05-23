Iran, Russia stress importance of use of national currencies in trade — agency

MOSCOW, May 23. /TASS/. Issues of strengthening trade exchanges and the use of national currencies in bilateral trade were the focus of talks between Russian Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina and her Iranian counterpart, Mohammad-Reza Farzin, in Tehran, the Tasnim news agency reported on Tuesday.

According to the agency, Farzin noted the "accelerated development of broker relations between commercial banks" in the two countries. He stressed the necessity of expanding cooperation in the area of bank infrastructure, pointing to the vast commercial possibilities of Iran and Russia.

Farzin invited the Russian side to take part in the 51st annual meeting of the Asian Clearing Union (ACU) in Tehran.

In January, Farzin said that representatives of the Russian and Iranian Central Banks signed a cooperation agreement to facilitate financial and banking transactions between the two countries.