Russia to continue building up ties with friendly countries, says PM

SHANGHAI, May 23. /TASS/. In the current situation, Russia will continue fostering relations with China and other countries who are ready for cooperation, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said at the Russia-China Business Forum in Shanghai on Tuesday.

"Our country is looking at dynamically developing markets. We have expanded trade with the world’s rapidly developing economies. These words fully apply to our big friend, China," the Russian head of government emphasized.

According to him, Russia’s foreign trade grew by more than 8% to $850 billion last year, with exports rising by about 20%.

"We will keep building up ties with friendly countries. This is one of the six key tasks outlined by Russian President Vladimir Putin for this year," Mishustin concluded.