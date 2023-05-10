Sanctions on Russian gold do not affect Polymetal sales — CEO

MOSCOW, May 10. /TASS/. The ban on imports of Russian gold by a number of countries does not affect Polymetal's sales, the company sells a significant part of its production on the domestic market, CEO of Polymetal Vitaly Nesis said during a briefing for investors and analysts.

"Sanctions prevent Russian gold sales to the European Union, the United States, the United Kingdom, and a few other countries, but they do not prevent shipments to China and other Asian markets," he said.

"We already sell most of our gold bars on the domestic market," Nesis said when asked about the impact of Russian gold sanctions on Polymetal's sales. According to him, the demand comes from the jewelry industry and individual investors.

Nesis added that Polymetal intends to distribute dividends before dividing its assets in Russia and Kazakhstan. In the second half of 2024, the company intends to divide assets by jurisdiction. At the same time, in the Q4 2023, Polymetal may hold a meeting of shareholders to approve the division of assets.

Polymetal is one of the world's top ten gold producers and one of the top five silver producers. The company's assets are located in Russia and Kazakhstan. Polymetal has ten operating gold and silver mines and a portfolio of development projects.