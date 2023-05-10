Bank of Russia’s funds held in Switzerland amount to about $8.3 bln — authorities

GENEVA, May 10. /TASS/. The funds of the Russian Central Bank in Switzerland amount to about 7.4 billion Swiss francs (about $8.3 billion). This data was published by the Swiss government on Wednesday.

"The total amount of reserves and assets of the Russian central bank held in Switzerland is approximately 7.4 billion Swiss francs. The Federal Council was informed of this on 10 May 2023, having decided on 29 March to make the reserves and assets subject to a reporting requirement," the statement says.

"It will remain mandatory to report reserves and assets of the Russian central bank, and reporting will take place regularly, on a quarterly basis," the government added.

As the government notes, Switzerland is closely following the discussions in the European Union on the possible use of the assets of the Bank of Russia.

"In the EU there are ongoing discussions on whether assets of the Russian Central Bank should be invested and the proceeds used for the reconstruction of Ukraine. Switzerland is following these discussions closely," the statement says.

Despite its neutral status Switzerland, which is not an EU member, previously supported EU sanctions against Russia imposed in connection with the special military operation in Ukraine. According to the Swiss State Secretariat for Economics (SECO), Russian assets worth 7.5 billion Swiss francs (about $8.4 billion) and 15 real estate objects were seized in the country. In February, Swiss media reported that Credit Suisse had frozen Russian assets worth 17.6 billion Swiss francs (over $19 billion). Of this amount, only $ 4 billion belong to persons included in the Swiss sanctions list.

In March 2022, Moscow approved a list of foreign states and territories committing unfriendly actions against Russia, its companies and citizens. Switzerland was added to this list.