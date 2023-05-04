Gas supply by Gazprom for Europe through Ukraine totals 40.8 mcm via Sudzha

MOSCOW, May 4. /TASS/. Gazprom supplies gas for Europe through Ukraine in the volume of 40.8 mln cubic meters per day via the Sudzha gas pumping station in Russia’s Kursk Region, a Gazprom representative told reporters, adding that the request for pumping through Sokhranovka had been rejected by the Ukrainian side.

"Gazprom supplies Russian gas for transit through Ukrainian territory in the volume confirmed by the Ukrainian side via the Sudzha gas pumping station of 40.8 mln cubic meters as of May 4. The request for the Sokhranovka gas pumping station has been rejected," he said. On Wednesday, May 3, the pumping equaled 40.9 mln cubic meters.

Earlier, it was reported on the website of the Gas Transmission System Operator of Ukraine (GTSOU) that requests for transit of Russian gas to Europe through Ukrainian territory on May 4 totaled 40.9 mln cubic meters via Sudzha. The transit line through Ukraine remains the only route to supply Russian gas to western and central European countries. The pumping through Nord Stream has been fully suspended.

Gas withdrawal from European underground gas storage (UGS) facilities amounted to 46 mln cubic meters on May 2, according to data provided by Gas Infrastructure Europe (GIE). Meanwhile pumping totaled 289 mln cubic meters.

The heating season in Europe ended on April 6. European UGS facilities are currently 60.36% full (19.51 percentage points higher than the average as of this date in the past five years), with 65.8 bln cubic meters of gas stored in them.