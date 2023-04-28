Hainan's tourism revenues up 25% in January-March

HAIKOU /China/, April 28. /TASS/. Revenues of Hainan companies and individuals in the tourism industry reached 53 billion yuan ($7.65 billion at current exchange rate) in January-March, up 25% year-on-year. This was reported by the Department of Tourism, Culture, Radio, Television and Sports of the province.

According to the department, Hainan was visited by 26.8 million tourists in the first three months of this year (up about 20%). The region's tourism segment "has shown a rapid recovery", the department said. In general, the growth rate of the province's whole sphere of services during this period amounted to 7.7%, according to the official data.

China's Meituan Internet company estimates that searches for the word "Hainan" on its platforms rose about 80% year on year in January-March. As for China's leading resort city of Sanya, the figure rose 60%, and the city of Wanning on the eastern coast of the island, which is often visited by surfers, has doubled.

Consumer demand for goods and services in Hainan has also increased. Restaurant bookings in the province's administrative center, Haikou, increased by about 40% in the first quarter, and retail sales went up 20%. A noticeable increase in supply in this sector has been recorded throughout the province.

According to a survey conducted by local media among owners of stores, restaurants and other commercial establishments on the island, the number of visiting tourists using the services of these establishments has increased dramatically. Visitors to Hainan account for up to 80% of visitors during national holiday weekends.

Data obtained by the Xinhua agency shows that the increase in the flow of tourists is observed not only in the largest and most famous settlements of Hainan, which are considered traditional tourist centers, but also in the counties of the province, where consumers can find interesting new tourist products. According to the authorities, the improving economic situation in the first quarter is a "good start for further intensive development" of the region.