Avtovaz eyeing production of Lada Vesta in Uzbekistan

TASHKENT, April 25. /TASS/. Avtovaz is looking at the idea of producing the next generation of Lada Vesta automobiles in Uzbekistan, president of the Russian automaker Maxim Sokolov told reporters at the Innoprom. Central Asia fair.

"Already now, together with our partner we are actively considering immediate plans to get back to assembling our cars. Furthermore, this will be a flagship model - a new generation of Lada Vesta’s," Sokolov said.

The company intends to further localize production in Uzbekistan," the chief executive said. "Welding and painting in particular. We are already negotiating with our partners on this issue," Sokolov noted.

Avtovaz began serial assembly of Lada’s in September 2021 but later suspended production.