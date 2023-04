MOSCOW, April 24. /TASS/. The Russian stock market ended the trading session on Monday with mixed dynamics, according to Moscow Exchange data.

The MOEX Russia Index dropped by 0.17% to 2,635.43 points. The RTS Index edged up by 0.16% to 1,020.88 points.

BCS Investment World forecasts the range of 2,635-2,650 points for the MOEX Russia Index on Tuesday.

The dollar plunged by 0.37% to 81.33 rubles. The euro dropped by 0.04% to 89.71 rubles. The yuan edged down by 0.05% to 11.77 rubles.