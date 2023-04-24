Russia to continue moving on — Finance Minister

MOSCOW, April 24. /TASS/. Russia will go ahead irrespective of the situation on global financial markets, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Monday.

"I am confident we will move on further irrespective of the ‘weather’ in global financial, economic and political markets," the minister said.

Russia would be able to buy export goods from friendly states and even with better quality in conditions of the ban on exports to Russia, Siluanov noted. "However, I reiterate we are endeavoring to make critical products domestically," he added.