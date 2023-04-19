Bank of Russia has infrastructure for international payments — Central Bank chief

MOSCOW, April 19. /TASS/. The Bank of Russia has required infrastructural solutions for development of international payments and is ready to adapt them to requirements of partners, Governor of the Central Bank Elvira Nabiullina said in the State Duma, the lower house of the Russian parliament.

"We are paying special attention to international payments and settlements, in order to remove barriers for the expansion of economic ties with friendly countries. We have required infrastructural solutions and we are ready to adapt them to requirements of our partners," Nabiullina said.

The system of cross-border payments will undergo transformation in recent years and it could be based on national digital currencies, the Central Bank said earlier.