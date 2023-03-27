Norilsk Nickel redirects copper to Tangier — department director

MOSCOW, March 27. /TASS/. Norilsk Nickel has implemented the idea of a new hub and directed a significant portion of products to Morocco’s Tangier, department director Ravil Nasybullov told reporters.

"The idea of a new transport hub - yes, it has been implemented. A significant portion of our products goes to the port of tangier. Our export deliveries are about 350,000 - 370,000 metric tons. Nickel is largely going through the port of Rotterdam. A material portion of copper goes to Tangier," he said.

It was reported earlier that the company views the port of Tangier in Morocco as a new hub for distribution of its products.