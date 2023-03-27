Genichesk, Skadovsk ports to be used to transport building materials — official

MOSCOW, March 27. /TASS/. The Genichesk and Skadovsk ports in the Kherson Region will be used in the transport of construction materials, Acting Governor of the Region Vladimir Saldo said on the air with the Rossiya-24 TV Channel on Monday.

"There are seaports in Genichesk and Skadovsk. Though they are not deepwater, we still plan to load them with shipments of building materials," the official said. Construction materials will be supplied from the Crimea, Novorossiysk and Taman [ports] , he noted. "This will work, definitely," Saldo added.

The Kherson Region plans to launch three seaports, in Genichesk, Skadovsk, and Khorly, the Acting Governor said on March 14.