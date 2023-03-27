Sanctions not leading to collapse of Russian economy — security chief

MOSCOW, March 27. /TASS/. The West made a serious mistake on the expectation of the Russian economic collapse and growth of the protest sentiment in consequence of sanctions, Secretary of the Russian Security Council Nikolay Patrushev said in an interview with the Rossiyskaya Gazeta newspaper.

It is obvious that the West wants to have Russia exhausted economically, the official said. "Many Western companies left the Russian market under the pressure of Washington. However, they made a serious mistake on the expectation of the collapse of our economy and growth of the protest mood," Patrushev noted.

"The West is realizing an idea of such technological paradigm over the last decade, where only it should flourish, while the fate of the peripheral of socioeconomic development is prepared for the rest of world. That is why their leaders are furious in view of the balanced reaction of Russia to the sanctions pressure," the official added.