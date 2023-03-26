Russian-Belarusian trade grows almost by third in January year-on-year - government

MOSCOW, March 26. /TASS/. Russian-Belarusian trade grew by almost a third in January year-on-year, the press service of the Russian government reported on Sunday ahead of Monday's scheduled meeting of the Union State Council of Ministers.

"In January 2023, trade growth continued, growing by 29.2% to $3 billion (about 231.8 billion rubles) compared to the same period last year - Russian exports amounted to $1.8 billion (an increase of 31.6%), and imports made up $1.2 billion," said the report.

The Cabinet of Ministers reiterated that Russia is the leading trade partner of Belarus. By the end of 2022, Russia accounted for almost 60% of Belarus' trade.