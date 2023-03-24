Putin discusses electronics industry development with Security Council

MOSCOW, March 24. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin suggested discussing the development of the electronics and radio electronics industry until the year 2030 at an operational meeting with standing members of the Security Council.

"We have a critical item today. It is absolutely fundamental in nature - it refers to the development of the electronics and radio electronics industry during the period until 2030," the head of state said.

The government has been proactively involved in this matter for several years and attention to this topic has only grown in recent years, Putin noted.