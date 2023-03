MOSCOW, March 23. /TASS/. Sibur is going to increase production of polymers in 2023, Executive Board Member - Executive Director of the Russian petrochemical company Pavel Lyakhovich told TASS.

"The figure will be higher for polymers; the business plan is higher," the top manager noted.

It was reported earlier that Sibur increased petrochemicals and gas chemicals production rate in 2022 by 9%.