EAEU plans to continue increasing settlements in national currencies — PM Mishustin

MOSCOW, March 23. /TASS/. The Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) is building an independent financial system, and it plans to increase settlements in national currencies in the future, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on Thursday as he presented the government's annual report to the State Duma.

"To increase trade turnover even further, we are developing an independent financial system within the union. We also reached an agreement on strategies for increasing the use of national currencies. Last year, their share of goods alone was 85%, which is an excellent result. We intend to continue expanding such settlements," he said.

The Prime Minister stated that one of Russia’s objectives is integration within the framework of the EAEU, and Moscow prioritizes cooperation in the association. "Last year, mutual trade between our nations increased by nearly 14%," he said.

"We are also actively developing cooperation with partners in the Commonwealth of Independent States. Russia's trade with them increased by 6% last year," Mishustin noted.